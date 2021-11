Jermaine Dupri recently spoke with rolling out on So So Def Night at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 14, 2021, to talk about his potential Verzuz with Diddy and his future business ventures. One of his business moves includes collaborating with Hawks point guard Trae Young and Adidas on a So So Def colorway for the Trae Young 1s, while the others include debuting his new artist and vegan ice cream.