Cardi B says marriage to Offset has ‘never been stronger’

After Cardi B filed for divorce from her husband Offset last year, the 29-year-old revealed that the two have worked through their marital issues.

While speaking with the hosts of “Daily Pop” on E!, Cardi said that their relationship is now “stronger than ever.”

“We went through some challenges. You have to learn each other better,” the Bronx native said. “I feel like I’ve never been happier … I feel like, not even with just marriage, but the family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.”

