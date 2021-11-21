Cleanne Johnson finds the beauty of life through inspirational words

Cleanne Lynn Johnson has always had a passion for writing poetry and words of inspiration. Johnson first realized her love for writing at an early age so she started writing short stories and poetry to express her feeling and found writing to be a safe haven.

When the pandemic hit, Johnson found out people were having a hard time coping so she penned Beauty of Life: 101 Inspirational Quotes.

Johnson is a Caribbean-Canadian, currently living in New York. She is also the author of Love My Colors.

What inspired you to write Beauty of Life: 101 Inspirational Quotes?

I have been writing inspirational quotes for over 25 years. During the pandemic, my hunger for writing more inspirational quotes grew stronger, because these quotes gave me hope and assurance, knowing that this pandemic will soon pass.

What is the story behind the title?

I came up with the title because every time I watched the news about COV1D-19 deaths, it makes me realize how precious and important life is. Most people had never contemplated the beauty of life until the COVID-19 pandemic. Our regularity was shut down and social media was the communication voice. It was a wake-up call for me, that life is short, and we should appreciate every minute. Writing daily inspirational quotes gave me hope and power, to know my destiny.

What should readers and audiences expect from the book?

The readers and audience will definitely find peace, calmness, belonging, motivation, love, and faith in Beauty of life: 101 Inspirational quotes.

What inspires you to write?

Being bullied at school from a young age, my safe haven was writing. That’s where I got to express myself. Writing helped me ignore the bullying, knowing that my paper and pencil was a friend. I have found comfort, joy and belonging in writing and hoping that whoever reads my writing, will find the same comfort, joy and belonging.

Do you have a specific reading style?

I write poetry, quotes, stories, whether fiction or non-fiction. Whenever the thought comes, I grab [a] pen and paper and express the creativity of my mind.

Website: www.youarespecial.info

Fb: www.facebook.com/beautyofcolors66

IG: www.instagam.com/beautyofcolors66