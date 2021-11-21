Soulja Boy offers no apologies after Young Dolph’s death

Soulja Boy went on an obscenity-laced tirade after fans clamped down on him in the aftermath of Young Dolph’s shooting death.

Soulja and Dolph were beefing hard just a week before Dolph was shot and killed in his Memphis hometown on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2021. Two hooded men seen on surveillance cameras, used automatic weapons to shoot into Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies store, a place Dolph frequented during his trips home.

Soulja, 31, who was born in Chicago as Deandre Cortez Way, is not implicated in the death of Dolph, 36, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. But the fact that Soulja mocked Dolph getting shot at on several occasions does not sit well with fans now that Dolph met his tragic fate.

After absorbing the backlash for a few days, Soulja went on a long tirade, saying that he doesn’t “give a f—” and that it has nothing to do with him.

“Let it would have been me,” Soulja said during an Instagram Live session on Friday night. “It would have been a whole bunch of, ‘Ha ha ha, Soulja Boy should have kept his mouth shut. He should have …’” He continued, “Let it woulda been me, n—-,” he continued. “N—- would have been laughing like a muthaf—–. ‘Soulja Boy thought he was tough.’”

Soulja’s soliloquy also included his consternation at being removed from the Millenium Tour after Dolph’s death.

“Y’all muthaf—–s done got me took off the Memphis show like Young Dolph dying got something to do with me,” Soulja said. “What the f— Young Dolph dying got to do with me? That’s what the f— I’m trying to figure out.”

Listen to Soulja Boy below: