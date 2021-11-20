Soulja Boy removed from several Millennium Tour dates after Young Dolph killing

Soulja Boy and Young Dolph had a Twitter beef that erupted over the past week prior to the Memphis rap star’s death and those rants have apparently put the “Crank That” rapper’s life in danger as well.

Prior to Dolph being tragically gunned down on Nov 18, Soulja took a few shots at the “Talking To My Scale” rapper and made fun of him getting shot previously. With Dolph’s demise, concert promoters of The Millennium Tour weren’t taking any chances and removed him from Thursday’s show in St. Louis and Saturday’s show in Memphis. The two cities are four hours away from each other but close enough for someone to drive to if they wanted to retaliate against the trolling rapper.

G-Squared Events, the promoter of The Millennium Tour 2021, issued a statement on the matter and Soulja Boy’s absence.

“To preserve the safety of The Millennium Tour 2021 artists and patrons, tour representatives are exercising caution and want to make a smart decision to be safe. The safety and welfare of our patrons are the first and foremost priority. We pride ourselves on bringing high-quality concert experiences to our patrons. In times like this, we will stop at nothing to ensure that everyone that participates in these experiences is healthy, safe, and quite frankly having a good time,” the company stated. ⠀

Tensions are running high in Memphis since Young Dolph’s killing and one man was even shot at a memorial where the shooting took place honoring the rapper. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive. Police arrested two men at the scene of the shooting and a third man nearby at an intersection.

With all the drama going on, G-Squared Events made sure they were going to be omitted from it. The Millennium Tour stars Bow Wow and Omarion and also includes Ashanti, the Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammy and Pretty Ricky. Soulja Boy will return to the tour when it hits Las Vegas on Nov. 26.