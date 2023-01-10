Soulja Boy attacks Tory Lanez and rappers in defense of Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Soulja Boy spat fire at Tory Lanez and the rap industry in raging defense of Megan Thee Stallion.

Soulja, 32, torched the Canadian-born producer for firing the shot that injured Megan during an alcohol-fueled argument in Los Angeles in the summer of 2020.

During an Instagram live session, the Chicago-born emcee born DeAndre Cortez Way used interesting word choices as he flamed Lanez who is now imprisoned in a Los Angeles County jail awaiting sentencing after his conviction.

“Any n—- that shoot a b—- is a b—-,” he barked.

The “Pretty Boy Swag” emcee then trained his sites on rappers and fans who sided with Lanez in the matter, saying they’re all “lame as f—.”

“Y’all n—-s is h—. Y’all rappers is h—-. Y’all straight sat there and watched that man shoot a b—-, and y’all ain’t said s—. Y’all n—-s lame as f—.”

Soulja said he’ll “beat the s— outta” Lanez if he dares confront him about what he said, which is interesting since Lanez has been incarcerated ever since the guilty verdict was read in court in December 2022.

“F— Tory Lanez,” Soulja continued on his tirade. “I know the real Tory Lanez. He don’t like it, I’ll beat the s— outta him. On gang. “

Gaining steam, Soulja also blasted Lanez for allegedly ripping off of one of his beats without his prior permission.

“And I feel disrespected. Don’t never get on one of my beats…I’m tired of you n—-s stealing my swag, rappin’ on my beats, rappin’ off my flow.”

Soulja concluded his diatribe against Lanez by issuing perhaps an unnecessary warning since Lanez won’t be rapping anytime soon:

“Don’t be rappin’ on my beats, bruh. Do you see me rappin’ on your b—- a– beats? F— you talkin’ ’bout?”

Soulja joins a growing lists of rappers showing Megan some love and support. OVO co-founder Noah “40” Shebib stated on his IG page that “We stand with Megan Thee Stallion.” Also, Bun B torched Lanez back in 2020 in the immediate aftermath of this debacle.

“F— Tory Lanez, and I don’t care if this go viral or none of this s—. I’m from Houston and if somebody would have done something to Megan in this city, we would’ve rode … Tory Lanez is on some h– a– s—. Period. Yeah, I know Tory. I know his manager. I know all of ’em, man. F— all that though. F— all that.”