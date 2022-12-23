The verdict is in for Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

The verdict is in and a Los Angeles County jury has found 30-year-old Daystar Peterson aka Tory Lanez guilty of all charges in the sensationalized trial of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet.

This is a case that we’ve all been watching for the last two years as it slowly wound its way through the legal system. As you may remember, Lanez shot Megan in her feet during a very heated argument after the former lovers and Megan’s BFF, Kelsey Harris, had departed a party at Kylie Jenners house in nearby Hollywood Hills.

Mr Peterson was convicted of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, assault with a semi-automatic handgun, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. All three are felony convictions and he was taken into custody immediately. Sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2023.

Lanez is facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation back to his Canadian homeland.