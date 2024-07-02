Shannon Sharpe has several different platforms, but his “Nightcap” show with former NFL player Chad Johnson is the one where things can become explicit at times.

On Sharpe’s latest episode of “Club Shay Shay,” Megan Thee Stallion was a special guest, and he apologized for comments that he made about the female artist in a previous “Nightcap” episode.

“Meg, before we go any further, I want to apologize to you personally,” Sharpe said. “I always wanted to sit down and have a conversation with you. I didn’t know if that was gonna be possible but I was always hoping that I got an opportunity to bump into you. I made a comment. I think it was like September or October, and I told a joke. I said it in jest, but I believe the joke would’ve been just as funny if I had left you out of it.

“So for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, or embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I wanna say as a man, as I sit here before you, I apologize.”

"I want to apologize to you personally." – @ShannonSharpe to Megan @theestallion Full episode streaming right now on Club Shay Shay's YouTube! pic.twitter.com/Zw8hOJuXdk — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) July 1, 2024

Megan accepted the apology, and Sharpe congratulated her on her rising and successful career.

During an episode in November 2023, Sharpe made several derogatory comments about Megan after Johnson asked him about his crush on the female artist.

“I’d have her stretched out like quarter-to-three,” Sharpe said. “I do it three ways, Ocho. Deep, hard, and continuously. That’s all I got, Ocho. You better stop playing. I’d have her opening up like saloon doors… You know my walk [is] a little off right now, but I still do something a little here and there.”

Many people criticized Sharpe for his comments at the time, which is most likely why he wanted to apologize whenever he saw her.

Megan went easy on him. After the apology, she responded, “I appreciate that.”