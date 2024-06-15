Shannon Sharpe secures multiyear ESPN deal, boosting ‘First Take’ ratings

Shannon Sharpe, the retired NFL star and sports commentator, has recently signed a long-term deal with ESPN. This news comes after Sharpe’s significant contribution to the network’s flagship show, “First Take,” which he joined nearly a year ago, has led to a substantial increase in ratings.

Team appreciation and future plans

During a recent episode of “First Take,” co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim expressed their gratitude towards Sharpe’s impact on the show. Qerim praised Sharpe for being a great teammate and for his immediate and substantial impact on the show’s success. Smith acknowledged the friendship and respect that has developed between them and commended Sharpe for his consistent performance.

A journey of success

Sharpe‘s journey to ESPN was marked by his emotional departure from ‘Undisputed’ after seven years of co-hosting alongside Skip Bayless. His transition to “First Take” has been met with success, with Sharpe appearing on the show every Monday and Tuesday. Sharpe expressed his gratitude to Smith for the opportunity to join the ESPN family and is looking forward to expanding his role within the network.

ESPN’s commitment to Sharpe

ESPN has confirmed that Sharpe’s multiyear contract will have him continue as a regular contributor on “First Take” and involve roles in other programs that will be announced in the future.

Sharpe’s journey in sports broadcasting continues to flourish with his new long-term deal with ESPN, which promises more engaging content for sports fans worldwide.