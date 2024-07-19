Megan Thee Stallion launches Emergency Power Program to aid Houston seniors

In a heartfelt response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in Houston, Megan Thee Stallion has taken significant steps to support the community, particularly the elderly. Through her Pete and Thomas Foundation, Megan has launched an Emergency Power Program in collaboration with Bread of Life Inc., aiming to provide senior citizens with reliable power access during natural disasters.

Emergency Power Program: A beacon of hope

The initiative was set in motion following the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which claimed at least 18 lives and left 2 million people without power. The program’s primary goal is to equip senior personal care homes with generators, ensuring the most vulnerable have uninterrupted power during emergencies. Rudy Rasmus, founder of Bread of Life, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating their commitment to safeguarding seniors ahead of future storms.

Megan’s commitment to Houston

Megan Thee Stallion, deeply moved by the plight of Houston’s elderly, expressed her determination to alleviate their suffering. Her foundation, named after her parents, has already made a significant impact, assisting over 14,000 individuals since its inception in 2022.

Community response to Megan’s initiatives

The community has shown overwhelming support for Megan’s efforts. Social media users praised her commitment, with comments highlighting her role in providing more aid to Houston than some local officials. The positive feedback underscores the community’s appreciation for her dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of Houston’s senior citizens.