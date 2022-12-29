Kodak Black blames Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z for Tory Lanez conviction

Kodak Black is accusing Megan Thee Stallion and her new label boss, Jay-Z, of orchestrating the prosecution of Tory Lanez who is now a convicted felon awaiting sentencing to what could be a lengthy term.

On the Friday before Christmas 2022, a Los Angeles County jury found Lanez guilty of three major felonies in the shooting that injured Megan’s feet in the summer of 2020. He faces up to 22 years in prison and subsequent deportation to his native Canada.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper condemned Megan and the Roc Nation CEO for destroying a “good” man’s career and reputation.

“This s— ain’t right, homie. Tory Lanez a good n—-, bruh. If I had come out and done some s— and this s— f—ing with my Christmas Eve, homie, n—-s ain’t finna talk about that, n—-s finna act like this s—- ain’t even happen.”

Kodak continued raging on his social media app, adding that it was ruthless and coldhearted to “frame” the man just before the biggest holidays of the year.

“Who advised that s— to be right before Christmas? And Jay-Z standing behind that s—? You a f—- n—-, homie. And Megan, you supposed to be from the streets. Even if it was a d— gunshot, what the f—? I know a b—- who got shot in the toe too; you don’t see her trying to send n—- to jail about it … you done took a n—- from their family. And after that, they about to get deported, bro.”

Kodak Black calls out Jay Z for framing Tory Lanez on Christmas and picking Meg side because she’s a Roc Nation investment… pic.twitter.com/wGcxHCC2w1 — muliani (@MulianiEnt) December 28, 2022

Of course, Kodak immediately got some blowback for his imprudent comments, particularly when his alleged transgressions are taken into account.

Didn't Kodak rape a woman??? lol of course he would defend Tory Lanez who commited violence against a woman — zara (@zara11531682) December 29, 2022

Nevertheless, Kodak continued raging against Hov and the “WAP” singer:

“You don’t want to seem like no liar. Or Roc Nation and Jay-Z don’t want to feel like, ‘Oh, we investing money in this b—- and then they caught her lying.’ Oh, what that mean? Roc Nation a lie? Or some crazy s— like that. That s— crazy, bro.”