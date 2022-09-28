Teddy Riley says Soulja Boy owes him an apology for doing this to his daughter

Teddy Riley would like an apology from Soulja Boy.

During an interview with Vlad TV, Riley spoke about the rapper’s relationship with his daughter, Nia Riley. In 2021, Nia discussed her relationship with Soulja Boy, saying he leaked nude pictures of her, verbally abused her, and assaulted her for refusing to have sex.

Teddy Riley said that he confronted Soulja Boy about the allegations and they had a back-and-forth exchange.

“Soulja Boy knows who I am,” Teddy Riley said. “He knows I’m very deep. We had an altercation. I was called a lot of names and I got an apology. I’m looking for an apology for what he’s done to my daughter. As a man, I’m looking for that, and I think she deserves it.”

Teddy Riley said that he watched the two’s relationship live, and didn’t know any of the abuse was going on. He then went on to talk about men putting their hands on women.

“One thing I’ll never do is fight a woman,” he said. “The one thing that will hurt them the most is me walking away and that’s what I did. Woman are Earth and when we abuse them, we just abuse a bunch of beautiful children, and we abuse someone who that later could help you. I just feel like it’s wrong and I hope that he make it right, or you reap what you sow.”

Of course, Soulja Boy is not the kind to let things go, and he had a few things to say about the interview on Instagram Live.

“You can drop all the interviews you want speaking on my name,” Soulja Boy said. “Stop bringing Teddy Riley into this, DJ Vlad. He ain’t got s— to do with this.”