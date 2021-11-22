Storm Reid partners with Dark & Lovely hair care line

A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid is starting to make an impact on the fashion and beauty industry as well. In March 2021, she was named one of Maybelline New York’s newest global spokesmodels. As a global ambassador for the cosmetic brand, she has taken part in Maybelline’s Brave Together initiative to address anxiety and depression, along with the brand’s ongoing diversity work.

Reid has now also been named a brand ambassador for Black hair care company Dark & Lovely. She will be included in the brand’s community programming, signature Fade Resist hair color collection and the newly released Blowout collection.

“Partnering with an iconic brand like Dark & Lovely is a full circle moment. The brand has been in my family since I was a little girl, and my mom even appeared in Dark & Lovely ads when I was growing up. There are so many exciting products on shelves for Black women today, yet it’s Dark & Lovely that stands out for me as a brand that has been a continuous leader of the culture,” Reid told Yahoo! in a statement.

Reid, who turned 18 in July, recently starred alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis in the summer action flick The Suicide Squad. She discussed her new partnership with Dark & Lovely on Instagram, read her comments on the next page.