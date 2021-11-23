Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Ye lead 2022 Grammy nominations

The Recording Academy Grammy Awards announced its nominations for the 2022 show on Nov. 23.

Louisiana native Jon Batiste leads all Black artists as his work has been nominated for 11 awards. Batiste worked heavily on Disney’s Soul soundtrack.

Doja Cat‘s collaboration with SZA on the single “Kiss Me More” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Rogét Chahayed, who produced the song, has been nominated for non-classical Producer of the Year. Her album Planet Her is also up for awards, and she is credited as a featured artist on Lil Nas X’s Montero album.

Lil Nas X is nominated for five awards, as “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video. “Industry Baby” (feat. Jack Harlow) is up for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Montero is up for Album of the Year.

Ye, known by his former name Kanye West, has two chances of winning Album of the Year, as he co-produced Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby.” Ye’s own album, Donda, was also nominated for Album of the Year and Rap Album of the Year. The other nominations for Rap Album of the Year included J. Cole’s The Offseason, Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me if You Get Lost, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Nas’ King’s Disease II.

Baby Keem received a couple of nominations, as he’s up for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Family Ties,” which features his cousin, Kendrick Lamar. Saweetie, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, DMX and Lil Baby were also nominated for various hip-hop awards.

