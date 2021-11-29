Jussie Smollett finally goes to trial over alleged false police report

The infamous Jussie Smollett case is finally going to trial on Monday morning, Nov. 29, 2021, after nearly three years of countless accusations, counter denials, intrigue, indictments, threats and alleged political favoritism.

The case of alleged homophobic and racist thugs beating up Smollett in downtown Chicago in the bone-chilling cold in February 2019 made international headlines.

Smollett, 39, is being accused by a specially-appointed attorney of manufacturing a hate crime hoax, which happened during the apex of the run of the popular drama “Empire” that catapulted the previously obscure Smollett to national stardom.

Smollett was originally indicted on a score of felonies for allegedly conspiring with two Nigerian-American brothers, who were extras on the set of “Empire,” to make it seem like racist Donald Trump supporters mugged him while uttering derogatory terms to describe Blacks and gays.

However, in the late summer of 2019, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx caused consternation throughout the corridors of power in Chicago when she shockingly dropped all the charges against Smollett.

Smollett was not out of the woods, though. Foxx’s decision incited such intense indignation that a former U.S. Attorney named Dan Webb was appointed to both investigate the Smollett case again and to probe into suspicions of impropriety by Foxx’s office.

Webb secured a six-count indictment against Smollett in the spring of 2020.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Smollett faces a maximum of three years in prison for the six low-level felonies of disorderly conduct related to making false statements to the police. The newspaper said legal experts predict even lighter sentences, perhaps even probation, should he be found guilty due to the fact that Smollett does not have a criminal record.