Former Police Chief Charles Moose who led DC sniper investigation dies

Former Montgomery County, Maryland Police Chief Charles Moose passed away at the age of 68 on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

Moose led the D.C. sniper attacker investigation in 2002, which led to the arrest and conviction of John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo. The D.C. sniper attacks were a series of coordinated shootings that occurred during three weeks in October 2002 in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. Ten people were killed and three others were critically wounded in the Baltimore–Washington Metropolitan Area and along Interstate 95 in Virginia.

Moose’s wife shared the news on Facebook but didn’t disclose his cause of death.

“This evening, while watching football and sitting in his recliner, I’m so sad to say that the absolute love of my life passed away. He called my name, and I came running but it was too late. His body was shutting down. It seems so trite to give first notice this way. Right now, I can’t think much beyond I need a plan to celebrate this man: my best friend since 1982. He meant so much to so many, I’m at a loss…Godspeed Charles,” Sandy Moose posted.

The Montgomery County Police Department also shared their condolences and honored their late brother.

“We are extremely saddened by the news announcing the passing of former Chief Charles Moose. He was a great leader and led our department through the DC Sniper investigation, one of the most difficult crime sprees in our country’s history. We send condolences to his wife Sandy and all of his family and friends,” Montgomery County’s Chief Marcus Jones further posted on Facebook.

Charles Moose was also Portland, Oregon’s first Black police chief in his decorated career. In 2003, he resigned from the Montgomery County Police following a dispute over a book deal and movie consulting contract about his work during the sniper investigation. He released a book called Three Weeks in October: The Manhunt for the Serial Sniper in 2003. Moose and his family later moved to Honolulu where he joined the police department there before retiring to Tampa in 2010.