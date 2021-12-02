 Skip to content

Shanesha Scott discusses her health journey and entrepreneurship

By Kymberly Amara | Dec 2, 2021

Shanesha Scott is a former makeup artist-turned-life coach who was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called polymyositis, simultaneously as she opened her life coaching business, Beauty 4RM Ashes. During the last year, Scott put her life coaching business on hold to focus on her health. Polymyositis causes severe muscle weakness, which can be debilitating. Scott was inspired to write her first book, When I Got Sick: A Story of Tragedy & Triumph, detailing her first year battling this rare disease. Her book is available for purchase on Amazon.


What is the vision and mission of your business?

My main focus is to help people live their healthiest lives. When I was diagnosed with polymyositis last year, it made me take a second look at my overall health. I decided to go back and receive my certification as a health and nutrition coach. My main goal is for people to be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to their health. Health is wealth!


