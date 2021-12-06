Megan Thee Stallion partners with Cash App for charities

Reigning rap royalty Megan Thee Stallion has furthered her partnership with Cash App, this time to benefit her Texas hometown and other parts of the world.

Megan Javon Ruth Pete, 26, is selling a line of reversible bucket hats, shirts and shorts whose proceeds will be donated to provide financial assistance to “charitable projects focused on education, housing, health & wellness in Houston & across the globe,” she told her 27 million Instagram followers.

Labeled under the name “Hot Girl Enterprise,” which is a take from her successful “Hot Girl Summer” from 2020, the shirts sold out in less than a week. Of course, as is her custom, Megan provided a rear shot to show how the shorts fit the caboose — well, at least on her.

This is not the first altruistic gesture Thee Stallion has shown her city. As rolling out reported, she canceled a planned concert in the nation’s fourth-largest city out of respect to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec. 3,” she penned in a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2021. “Houston is still healing, and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”