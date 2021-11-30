Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston show out of respect for Astroworld victims

Megan Thee Stallion was scheduled to hit the stage in her native Houston this month but has decided to postpone the performance. The “WAP” hitmaker was slated to hit the stage at Houston’s new 713 Music Hall but told the Houston Chronicle she was giving her city time to grieve after the deaths at Astroworld earlier this month.

“Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on December 3. Houston is still healing and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time,” she expressed in a statement to the news station.

Megan Thee Stallion previously announced that she’d be rocking a few shows in December to help celebrate her official graduation on Dec. 11, when she receives her bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University.

In other Megan Thee Stallion news, the Houston-bred rap queen dropped her Hot Girl Enterprise limited-edition apparel line this week in partnership with CashApp. Designed by the Savage lyricist, the collection is available on shop.cash.app and includes a t-shirt, shorts, and a bucket hat, for her hotties to rock next summer. All proceeds from the collection go to supporting charitable projects focused on education, housing, health, and wellness in Houston and around the world.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cash App began their partnership earlier this year with the purpose of teaching investing and financial literacy for fans. In addition to giving away $1 million in Cash App stock, Meg also starred in a series of educational videos teaching fans about such subjects as NFTs and cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. Take a look at Meg in her Hot Girl Enterprise collection below.