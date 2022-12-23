Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard’s nude photos are leaked

Even as the Los Angeles Police Department has been dispatched to find Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard Justin Edison, nude photos of him have been leaked on the internet.

First, Edison trended nationwide when he did not respond to an official court subpoena to testify in the Tory Lanez trial. Now, Edison is going viral for an entirely different reason.

After his disappearance was reported, Megan’s attorney, Alex Shapiro, said:

‘We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court. The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts.’

As it turns out, Edison was in Qatar protecting an important person during the World Cup competition.

Now the bodyguard is the subject of discussion, mostly by women, about some of the things that he was doing while he was standing naked in front of his mirror, according to The Shade Room.