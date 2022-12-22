Joe Budden torches Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan over Megan Thee Stallion

Rap OG Joe Budden went volcanic on actresses Vivica A. Fox and Claudia Jordan for castigating him after he explained why he does not like Megan Thee Stallion.

Budden unleashed a flurry of profanities and vulgarities on his eponymous podcast to flame the two women into oblivion. He is irate that Fox and Jordan used their show, Fox Soul’s “Cocktails With Queens,” as the platform to suggest that the Budden types are misogynists who are jealous of female rappers’ success, especially Megan.

“Claudia Angela Jordan is an American talk show host, actress, model, businesswoman, and reality television and radio personality. She is known for appearing as a model on the U.S. version of ‘Deal or No Deal,’ and ‘The Price Is Right,’ and for competing on season two and six of ‘Celebrity Apprentice,’ ” Budden began.

“Claudia Jordan. Shut the f— up! You gotta shut the f— up. It can get bad.”

Moving on to Fox, Budden continued with his raging tirade:

“Vivica Fox, hold up — once regarded as the Black woman all of America wanted to be with, just so we clear on that. Long fall from grace, you b—-es don’t know how to usefully use your p—- broth is the problem.”

Budden is responding to Fox gathering Budden on her show for saying that he doesn’t like Megan amid the Tory Lanez trial.

“If you don’t button it up and sit your b—- a– down hating on that girl. Y’all mad ’cause girls right now is ruling rap,” Fox said on the show. “It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sisters is just ruling and taking numbers and can tell y’all ’bout y’all self [and] look sexy with it. It’s a new day.”

Fox went on to say she’s heard many stories about Budden’s allegedly abusive ways toward women over the years. Therefore, Fox said “if you want to talk about someone doing something bad to someone that you’re friends with, maybe you’re not the person to say that.”

To be fair, Budden did come back on his podcast and apologize for his Megan comments after women Budden respects checked him on it.