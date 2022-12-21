Vivica A. Fox blasts Joe Budden after his comments about Megan Thee Stallion

Joe Budden made it clear during his recent podcast that he’s not too fond of Megan Thee Stallion. During the show, Budden spoke about the Tory Lanez case, and said he “doesn’t like that girl,” when referencing Megan.

“So, let me be clear to the audience. That has nothing to do with this case or Tory Lanez. For me, personally, I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have long-standing relationships with in this industry,” Budden said. “So, I’m biased. You can’t just treat my friends, and people I f— with, and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years, a certain way.”

Vivica A. Fox was the latest person to defend the female rap star, and on her show “Cocktails with Queens,” she had a few words of advice for Budden.

“Joe Budden, if you don’t button it up and sit your b—- a– down,” Fox said. “Hating on that girl. Y’all mad because girls right now is ruling rap. It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sisters is just ruling and taking numbers and can tell y’all about yourselves.”

Fox continued and said that Budden needs to move on and look at the facts of the case.

“If you wanted some attention, I think that’s the wrong one to try and get it from because it’s really coming out,” Fox said. “Facts are finally coming out after so many years of this trial being long-awaited that she was shot. Get used to it, brother. It’s a new day.”