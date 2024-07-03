Gossip queen Claudia Jordan was wracked by emotional angst as she discussed the ongoing turmoil at Fox Soul and the report that her TV show, “Tea-G-I-F,” has been canceled.

Jordan’s other defunct show, “Cocktails With Queens,” which she also co-hosted on FoxSoul, was terminated in June 2023, amplifying her disquietude.

The 51-year-old actress, reality TV star, and show host visited the “Reality With the King” podcast, where things started innocuously enough with the host, Carlos King, who is considered a czar of reality shows.

“You know, I have peace, I have great friends. I have a beautiful house I’m remodeling. I am getting joy out of seeing the upgrades in my house and just being really hands on,” Jordan said in response to questions about her state of mind.

“My pets are healthy, my skin is clear, my teeth are white, my t—-s are high. Um, I don’t have pores…”

The conversation took a somber turn as King inquired about the plethora of figurative fires at FoxSoul that Jordan is embroiled in.

Claudia Jordan admits she is going through it at Fox Soul

Jordan said she is taking a moratorium from sex, telling King, “I haven’t even kissed anyone. Nothing, nothing.” The fasting, she said, is to gain clarity amid the ceaseless drama raging at FoxSoul.

According to Urban Hollywood 411 and SandraRose.com, one of FoxSoul’s flagship shows, “Cocktails with Queens,” was canceled despite its popularity, and Jordan is worn down from being blamed for both shows’ demise.

Both publications report that FoxSoul honchos axed “Cocktails With Queens” due to budgetary constraints and to make room for “Tea-G-I-F.”

“A lot of people blamed me and thought I sold out ‘Cocktails with Queens’ so I could be over here on ‘Tea,’” Claudia told King. “I was absolutely heartbroken when the network decided to cancel ‘Cocktails with Queens.’ It was only a financial issue. It was nothing more than that.”

Jordan began weeping when King broached the rancor between her and Al Reynolds, the co-host of “Tea-G-I-F.”

“I think he hates me,” Jordan blurted out.

Jordan explained to King that, for now, she is handcuffed from spilling the tea, explaining the acrimony between her and Reynolds — and her and former co-host Funky Dineva — because “I still have some hope to save my baby,” she said, referring to ‘Tea-G-I-F.”

SandraRose.com reports that Reynolds is most likely not returning to the show, as he put the volatile situation in his veritable rearview mirror. Instead, Reynolds has invested his energies in his eponymous YouTube show — which Funky Dineva has also done.