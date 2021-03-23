Claudia Jordan denies involvement in comedian Gary Owen’s marital woes

Comedian Gary Owen’s wife Kenya Duke filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage and has included television personality Claudia Jordan into the mix. Duke has alleged that Claudia was friends with a woman that the comedian was involved with and expressed her grievances on Instagram.

“Tried to be quiet out of respect for my kids but @claudiajordan has me on one this morning,” wrote Kenya. “23 years together Gary didn’t have s— but a raggedy pick up and good credit, no place to live. Dallas, TX your old a– should know better -Married not separated-married @garyowencomedy all the energy you spent lying, acting and creating a fake narrative for these b—–s that want to be me, you could have done it with a veggie burger and a glass of fake filtered water.”

Jordan got wind of the accusations and addressed the situation personally on her Instagram Live.

“I guess the story is that he cheated and the woman is my friend. First of all, in my 20 years of knowing him, not one of my friends have ever told me or ever implied that they have messed with this man. Never. And just so you know, I’ve been around girls before that may have done some shiesty [sic] stuff and I speak on it. I don’t approve of it and I’m not cool with it … but I’m a one-man woman and I don’t condone that.”

Jordan also explained that everyone was quick to pile on Owen when they should just let the situation play out because it’s none of their business. She also explained that they have a mutual friend and hairstylist, and that Duke could have reached out to her before going to the internet.

Continue reading on the following page.