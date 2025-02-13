Kanye West and Bianca Censori have broken up

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are headed towards a divorce after two years of marriage, the media reports.

The split was first reported by a source to The Daily Mail, while TMZ stated that the pair have both reached out to divorce attorneys.

Ye’s reported divorce follows disturbing behavior

It has been a whirlwind two weeks for the College Dropout rapper who is legally named Ye. Nearly two weeks ago, Ye incurred worldwide condemnation for parading his wife naked on the red carpet of the Grammys, save for a sheer dress that she wore. The media indicated that Censori’s breasts and genitals were clearly visible to the bank of photographers.

The next day, Ye tried to rationalize the obscene stunt, saying on X, “My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot.”

Ye finished out this line of thought by adding, “She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared.”

Ye went off on antisemitic and misogynistic rants

Soon thereafter, Ye fired off a torrent of antisemitic, misogynistic and profanity-laced posts on X where he proclaimed to the world that he was a Nazi and that he worshipped the fascist dictator Adolf Hitler.

Just before the social media explosion, Ye paid for TV commercials during Super Bowl LIX directing people to his website, yeezy.com, where they found out that he was selling just one item: a white T-shirt with a black swastika emblazoned on it.

Ye thanked X owner Elon Musk before signing off

The next day, Ye thanked Elon Musk for providing him the platform to express himself, then deactivated his account. He has since returned to X, but has reportedly been flagged for sensitive content.

The Daily Mail added that, as Ye and Censori dissolved the marriage, she is entitled to a payment of $5 million for the short marriage which began in January 2023.