Cardi B slams Offset for not buying kids Christmas gifts

The war of words between Cardi B and estranged husband, Offset, raged unabated through Christmas — with no end in sight.

The Invasion of Privacy femcee crashed out on her 164 million-strong Instagram page, accusing Offset of neglecting their three children as a way to spite her.

Cardi B claims Offset is being was neglectful to their kids

“You know what? Do you know that my kids didn’t receive any Christmas gifts from someone in particular?” an indignant Cardi asked rhetorically. “Muthaf—- wants to make it seem on social media that I was keeping my kids away from [him]. Like, he flew to New York [and] bought his kids Christmas gifts. But do you know how many gifts he bought for my kids? Zero.”

Cardi continued the angry soliloquy, adding, “You just called your daughter for the first time this year…your newborn. You love your kids so much, and you ain’t bought them s–t for Christmas. But you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts. But you didn’t buy my kids s–t on purpose to spite me,” Cardi yelled.

Cardi B said Offset has been filled with a vengeful spirit ever since they filed to dissolve their marriage in 2024.

Cardi B demands Offset sign the divorce papers

“You’re going to stop f—ing playing with me and you’re going to sign these f—ing divorce papers. What hurts me, though, is when muthaf—-s try to be spiteful toward my kids. That s–t really be f—ing pissing me the f–k off,” she railed.

The Bronx-born bombshell continued her diatribe, saying that she uplifted Offset when he was despondent, only to have him turn around to tell her, “You wasn’t enough because you never listened.” Cardi added that she tried to keep their divorce process relatively tumult-free, but he continued to frazzle her nerves when she was “at peace.”

Cardi said: “I don’t like that when I’m at peace, n—-s wanna call me private over and over and over and over and over…and then do a little s–t behind the scene to piss me off,” Cardi stated.

Of course, this is the latest in the acrimonious pair’s explosions on social media. Last month, Cardi accused Offset of stalking her. However, Offset told his fans on his IG page that the two had been together for sexual relations on more than one occasion since the divorce process began.