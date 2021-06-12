Gary Owen spills the tea with Wendy Williams on his pending divorce (video)

Comedian Gary Owen stopped by “The Wendy Williams Show” on Thursday, June 10 and gave an update on his pending divorce from his wife Kenya Duke. The comedian clarified with Williams that they were together for 23 years and married for 17. He also refuted Duke’s recent claims that the Think Like a Man star was a “deadbeat” father who abandoned his kids.

“We have adults. Yeah, we have adults. I just want to make sure there’s no child support in the … No, for real because it got out there that I’m a deadbeat dad,” said the comedian.

Owen also told Williams that he wanted to keep the matter private and out of the media but his wife made things messy.

“I’ve been silent the whole time because social media is a soap opera and I was a guest in the divorce. I don’t plan on being a regular cast member. But my lawyer doesn’t want me saying anything because we got a lot of legal stuff we have to go through. But I’ll just say there’s a big twist to my divorce that a lot of people don’t know about. It’s a doozy. But I can’t speak on it yet. But it’s big. It changed the whole dynamic of the divorce,” Owen further commented to the talk show host.

Owen also expressed that it wasn’t the end of the world and people move on.

“This is one of those — it’s not a tragic ending. You’re with somebody 23 years, and um, the marriage ended and it happens. It’s OK it happened. I wanted to keep it private but I guess she didn’t,” he said.

Check out the interview on the following page as Wendy gets Owens to spill some of the tea on his pending divorce.