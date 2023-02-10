Drake’s lyrics being used by defense in XXXTentacion murder trial

Drake is being ordered to sit for a deposition or appear in court in connection with the XXXTentacion murder trial.

According to Rolling Stone, prosecutors haven’t claimed that Drake was involved in the rapper’s death. XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was killed in June 2018 during a robbery outside a motorcycle store that turned violent.

Defense attorney Mauricio Padilla, who is representing one of the three suspects in the trial, has said that Drake is somehow connected to the killing of XXXTentacion. Padilla tried to subpoena Drake for a deposition at the end of January and claimed that he was properly served but didn’t show up.

An order stated that Drake failed to appear for the deposition, and is ordered for a deposition on Feb. 24.

“If deponent Aubrey Drake Graham does not appear to a deposition he must appear before this court on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST so [sic] the court can determine why he should not be held in contempt,” the order says.

Over the years, Drake’s songs have contained lyrics that some people think are related to XXXTentacion. In his song “I’m Upset,” he raps, “SMS, triple X. That’s the only time I ever shoot below the neck. Why you keep on shooting if you know that n—- dead?”

On his latest song “On BS” with 21 Savage, Drake raps, “If he held his tongue on that live, he’d be alive again, d—.”