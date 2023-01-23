Drake brings nostalgia to the Apollo Theater, then makes a big announcement

The artist had an eventful weekend with a few special guests
Drake brings nostalgia to the Apollo Theater, then makes a big announcement
Rapper Drake arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ held at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on June 4, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Image Press Agency)

It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience when you see Drake perform because he rarely does. Since the release of Her Loss, the Canadian artist has performed a few times with 21 Savage and fans are waiting for an album tour.

On Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, Drake gave his fans more than what they probably asked for, as he performed at the Apollo Theater, going down a list of his old and new songs.


Drake came out with Dipset on the first night and had on Cam’Ron’s iconic pink mink outfit. The artist has been stepping up his fashion game lately and getting inspiration from other artists. In the release of his latest music video “Jumbotron S— Poppin'” Drake used an array of Pharrell Williams’ jewelry that he put in an auction in 2022.

Throughout the week, Drake brought out 21 Savage to perform songs from their collaboration project. During the performance, 21 Savage showed Drake love for checking on him consistently, without it pertaining to rap or music.


Drake also brought out Lil Uzi Vert as a guest, and they performed their hit song “I Just Wanna Rock,” and gave the crowd a few dance moves. Drake later called Lil Uzi Vert “one of the greatest artists of this time” and thanked the star for checking up on him.

The biggest takeaway for the weekend was Drake teasing his new music. The rumors of he and 21 Savage going on tour heated up as well.

“I was telling them earlier, but if you guys enjoy that experience, feel free to come see me and my brother this Summer,” Drake said.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x