Drake brings nostalgia to the Apollo Theater, then makes a big announcement

It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime experience when you see Drake perform because he rarely does. Since the release of Her Loss, the Canadian artist has performed a few times with 21 Savage and fans are waiting for an album tour.

On Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, Drake gave his fans more than what they probably asked for, as he performed at the Apollo Theater, going down a list of his old and new songs.

Drake’s Apollo set list might be the greatest of all time pic.twitter.com/WHh5fPr7kH — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

This transition… Drake was in his bag tonight at the Apollo 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/H9uX4ijwek — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

Drake came out with Dipset on the first night and had on Cam’Ron’s iconic pink mink outfit. The artist has been stepping up his fashion game lately and getting inspiration from other artists. In the release of his latest music video “Jumbotron S— Poppin'” Drake used an array of Pharrell Williams’ jewelry that he put in an auction in 2022.

Drake pulled up in Cam’Ron’s actual pink mink 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RxeGr5E2Bp — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

Drake pulled up in the Degrassi Jimmy Brooks jersey 😂 pic.twitter.com/gYrWa1QwyB — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 22, 2023

Throughout the week, Drake brought out 21 Savage to perform songs from their collaboration project. During the performance, 21 Savage showed Drake love for checking on him consistently, without it pertaining to rap or music.

Drake and 21 Savage perform “Rich Flex” at The Apollo 🦉🗡️ pic.twitter.com/jog1TFPSq6 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) January 22, 2023

Drake also brought out Lil Uzi Vert as a guest, and they performed their hit song “I Just Wanna Rock,” and gave the crowd a few dance moves. Drake later called Lil Uzi Vert “one of the greatest artists of this time” and thanked the star for checking up on him.

Drake shouts out Lil Uzi Vert for always checking up on him 💯 pic.twitter.com/L218GyuChI — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 23, 2023

The biggest takeaway for the weekend was Drake teasing his new music. The rumors of he and 21 Savage going on tour heated up as well.

Drake & 21 Savage are going on a tour titled “It’s All A Blur” 🏟 They will do 16 shows from May until July pic.twitter.com/OEmhMQurXJ — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) January 22, 2023

“I was telling them earlier, but if you guys enjoy that experience, feel free to come see me and my brother this Summer,” Drake said.