Megan Thee Stallion's bodyguard has gone missing in Tory Lanez trial
Tory Lanez (Photo credit: Bang Media)

The Megan Thee Stallion bodyguard who was subpoenaed to testify in the Tory Lanez trial did not appear in court, and Megan’s attorney claims he is missing, though the Los Angeles Police Department has yet to receive a missing person’s report.

Megan’s security person was expected to provide key testimony to allegedly prove that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, 30, shot and injured Megan Ruth Pete in the summer of 2020 in Los Angeles.


Alex Spiro, the attorney for Megan Thee Stallion, sent out alerts to the court and the media regarding bodyguard Justin Edison.

“We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court,” Spiro said in a statement obtained by Complex magazine. “The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance and welcomes any information about his whereabouts.”


However, the LAPD has yet to make a report on Edison’s sudden disappearance official, “TMZ” reports.

Edison is the person that Megan’s former BFF Kelsey Harris allegedly texted following the shooting stating that “Tory shot Meg.”

The allegedly missing bodyguard is the latest development in a bizarre trial that also includes the fact that Harris received immunity for her testimony. Yet Harris, who was in the car with Megan and Lanez, did not unequivocally implicate Lanez as the shooter.

