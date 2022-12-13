Prosecution claims an eyewitness saw Tory Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion

On Dec. 12, Tory Lanez’s felony assault trial opened in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors revealed that Kelsey Harris will testify she saw Lanez with the handgun that Megan Thee Stallion was shot with. She was wounded in both feet in July 2020. Megan has argued Lanez pulled the trigger, but his defense team has said that Harris is the culprit.

According to reports, both Lanez and Harris tested positive for gunshot residue. At the time of the shooting, Harris was Megan’s best friend and assistant. She was considered a wild card in the trial, as she’s stayed quiet over the last two years, and her and Megan’s relationship began to fade.

“Kelsey will tell you that she just saw her close friend get shot by the defendant,” Los Angeles County Assistant District Attorney Alexander Bott told jurors in his opening statement. Bott said that Harris rushed to Megan’s side as she was bleeding in a random driveway in Hollywood Hills.

Bott says that Harris will testify she freaked out when Lanez approached her and Megan after he fired the shots. He also played a recording of five gun shots and and said that Megan will testify Laenz shouted “Dance, b—-,” before opening fire.