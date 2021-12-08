9 self-care gifts for people who need to treat themselves

If the last few years have taught us nothing else, they should have taught you to prioritize wellness and to put yourself first when you need to. We all deserve a little pick-me-up now and then, but self-care often takes a backseat for some of us.

Whether for you or a loved one, these nine self-care gifts will be the perfect reminders to take a step back and focus on recharging so you can feel like the best version of yourself.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Sheet Mask

A face mask is one of the best ways to unwind and give your skin some extra TLC. The Tatcha Luminous Sheet Mask delivers an instant glow to your skin with its blend of lightweight rice germ oil and anti-aging superfoods.

Price: $12