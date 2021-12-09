Former NFL coach rumored to be next head coach of this HBCU

Grambling State has apparently found its next football coach.

FootballScoop’s John Brice reported former NFL head coach Hue Jackson is currently the front-runner to become the Tigers’ next head coach.

Jackson spent this past season as the offensive coordinator under former NFL and Heisman Trophy-winning running back Eddie George, a first-year head coach at Tennessee State. Before he joined TSU, he hadn’t coached since 2018, when he led the Cleveland Browns for two seasons, from 2016 to 2018.

In March, weeks before Tennessee State hired him, Jackson went on “ESPN 850” and revealed the Browns lied to him.

“I think I became the fall guy because that was the narrative,” Jackson told Sports Illustrated. “The truth needs to come out … for other minority coaches. They need to know the pitfalls out there. My story has affected some of their futures.”

Jackson’s social media pages are full of support for social justice causes with a focus on the Black community.

Grambling fired coach Broderick Fobbs on Nov. 15 before the team’s final game against rival Southern in the Bayou Classic. Fobbs was 54-32 at the helm for his alma mater from 2014-2021.

If hired, Jackson will become the latest with heavy NFL ties in the HBCU football space. Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is the coach at Jackson State in addition to George being at Tennessee State. Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk was previously rumored to become the next coach at Southern, but the Jaguars eventually hired former Prairie View A&M coach Eric Dooley.

Sanders previously said other Hall of Famers like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed are interested in becoming head coaches, too.