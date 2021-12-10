 Skip to content

Michael B. Jordan jokes about being replaced as Sexiest Man Alive

By rolling | Dec 10, 2021

Michael B. Jordan (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Michael B. Jordan is willing to “let it slide” after losing his Sexiest Man Alive crown to Paul Rudd.


The 34-year-old actor has joked about being replaced by People magazine after being given the honor in 2020 before the Ant-Man star took over this year.

During an appearance on “Live with Kelly Ryan,” he joked to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest: “I mean, they just throw you out. Like, two weeks ago I was all the rave and now I’m just ‘former Sexiest Man Alive’ … Actually, I just woke up to the news. They didn’t give you a heads up, no. It was a little rude, a little disrespectful. But I let it slide because it’s Paul Rudd.”


Jordan described the honor as “a gift and a curse” due to the reaction from his friends.

He said: “To all my friends, it’s just a target on your back, you know? The group chats, I mean, all the memes and the GIFs — they just have a ball with just giving me c—.”

Last month Rudd, 52, joked his wife Julie Yaeger would have picked Keanu Reeves as the Sexiest Man Alive.

Asked if she would have voted for him if she’d had the chance, he quipped: “No, she would have voted for Keanu Reeves. … Come on, he’s Keanu, I’d vote for him!”

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star previously admitted his wife — with whom he has kids Jack, 17, and 12-year-old Darby — was “stupefied” by the news and initially laughed at her husband.

