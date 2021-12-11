Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon share more thoughts on the loss of baby Zen

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott continue to mourn the death of their baby boy Zen Cannon who passed away on Dec. 5 after battling hydrocephalus, a form of brain cancer. Cannon continued to remember his son on his self-titled talk show this week and thanked people for their support and condolences.

“People keep asking me how I’m doing. I say, ‘I’m vertical, I’m standing and you know that’s a good start. Yesterday, it was a little easier than today because yesterday I was so laser-focused and even numb. Today, I’m a little torn. I’m a little confused. Because it’s a hurting thing. It’s just been an outpouring of love that is really unexpected. I didn’t expect it from all over the world. I really can’t thank you guys enough. I say thank you from Alyssa, Zen’s mom, and the rest of our family… She’s making it, you know, five minutes at a time. But it’s those words really, the tweets, it’s outstanding,” Nick Cannon shared.

Scott also took to social media to express her pain and explained how she’s been coping.

“Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly, I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.

“These last five months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t. And in this moment, I feel myself being carried, by your sister … by God, by complete strangers encouraging me to not give up. It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy … I will love you for eternity. 6•23•21 – 12•5•21,” the heartbroken mother posted.

Take a look at a few pictures Scott shared on IG below.