One of Nick Cannon’s most prized possessions is being insured for $10 million. The men’s personal care brand, Dr. Squatch, announced that it partnered with Cannon to take out the $10 million insurance policy through MMA/Momentous Insurance.

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids,” Cannon said in the press release. “Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!

“Don’t go another day without protecting and caring for your most valuable assets with Ball-to-Ball Coverage through Dr. Squatch’s new Ball Care products.”

The father of 12 says he can now hold the title of having the most valuable balls in the world.

The knock on Cannon has always been the size of his family, but he continues to embrace it and make light of the circumstances.

Cannon is father to sons Golden, 7, and Rise, 1, and daughter Powerful, 3, with Brittany Bell; two-year-old twins Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful,1, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary, 1, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx, 1, with LaNisha Cole. Cannon also had two children with Alyssa Scott: Zen, who died at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and Halo, who is one year old.