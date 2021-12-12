Kim Kardashian West files to become legally single

Kim Kardashian West has filed to be designated legally single and have “West” officially dropped from her name.

In the documents that the reality star reportedly filed on Friday, Dec. 10, she is requesting that a judge separate issues of child custody and property from marital status.

If the judge grants her request, Kardashian West and Ye will officially be divorced even though some of the terms will still need to be worked through.

The legal move will also allow for the celebrity couple to move on and marry again if they wanted, and file their taxes individually.

This news comes only hours after Ye made a public plea at the Free Larry Hoover concert for his ex-wife to take him back.

While performing “Runaway” and singing the lyrics, “I need you to run right back to me, baby,” he added, “more specifically, Kimberly.”

Ye has been quite vocal about not wanting to continue with the divorce. Last month, he appeared on an episode of “Drink Champs,” saying, “My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Kardashian West on the other hand has stuck to her guns and seems to have moved on with her current boyfriend Pete Davidson.