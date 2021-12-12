NBA Hall of Famer says he proud of Kyrie Irving’s stance on vaccines

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving, who is sitting out the season so far after refusing to take the Covid vaccine, is getting support from a revered Hall of Famer.

John Stockton, the NBA’s all-time leader in assists and steals, handed out a major assist of support for Irving’s valor in going against the grain.

Stockton blasted the “serial felon” vaccine manufacturers while applauding Irving’s stance to not play for the title-contending Brooklyn Nets.

“You have a lot of supporters Kyrie,” Stockton told ‘DNP-CD Sports Podcast’ hosts Chad Fisher and Tony Farmer. “Not all [of] them of can get to you, and you can’t get to all of them, but there’s every bit a majority out there that’s sitting there pulling for you. They’re just not quite as bold as he is. I’m proud of him as an individual to take that kind of individual risk and be bold for what you feel is right.”

Stockton, 59, adamantly believes the drug manufacturers are pushing dangerous and fraudulent antidotes and refuses to take the vaccine at this point. He also told the podcast that if he were still playing he would also sit out.

“There’s not a chance I would risk any of that to play,” Stockton said. “My hope would be other guys would join in, and all of us lock arms, and none of us play.”

Knowing the millions in pay and endorsements that Irving has sacrificed thus far, Stockton has nothing but admiration for him.

“I have such great respect for Kyrie Irving for stepping up like that,” Stockton said. “He’s right in the mix of it, he has a tremendous amount to lose in endorsements. So I salute him.”