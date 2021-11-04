Chris Rock criticizes NBA superstar Kyrie Irving for refusing the vaccine

Comedian Chris Rock took a swipe at NBA superstar Kyrie Irving regarding his unwillingness to take the vaccine, which has precluded him from playing so far this season.

Rock was one of an assortment of artists who performed on stage during the NFT Week in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, just a few miles from where Irving’s Nets play at the Barclays Center that he is precluded from entering.

The city of New York has instituted an ordinance that bans any resident from entering public facilities if they have not taken the vaccine. Irving has famously refused to get immunized, and therefore cannot play any home games. The Nets organization also decided that Irving will not play any road games, either, presumably to reduce the distractions. Irving’s conspicuous absence from the Nets is costing him millions and simultaneously imperils the Nets chances of winning an NBA title.

Rock, a rabid sports fan, is aware of this information and that gives context to what he said about Irving during a concert that also included the likes of Lil Baby, Questlove, Rich the Kid, Aziz Ansari and The Strokes.

As soon as Rock took the stage, he began his act by jokingly calling out anti-vaxxers. The famous funnyman also produced laughs about wearing face masks at concerts, and then said “Where’s my anti-vaxxers at?,” according to TMZ.

The crowd roared with cheers at Rock’s question, to which Rock then yelled: “You dumb, Kyrie motherf—–!!!”

Rock contracted a breakthrough case of the coronavirus a couple of months ago despite being vaccinated. After Rock recovered, he warned his fans on Twitter that COVID-19 is definitely something they never want to get.