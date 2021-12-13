 Skip to content

NBA team has to postpone 2 games due to COVID outbreak

By Malik Brown | Dec 13, 2021

Ribbon cutting at Burnside park (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

The NBA announced on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, that the Chicago Bulls will postpone their next two games due to a recent COVID outbreak on the team.


The NBA will reschedule thee Bulls game at home against the Pistons on Tuesday, and the Raptors on Thursday in Toronto. This will be the first time this season games will be postponed due to the matter.

The news comes after forward Alize Johnson tested positive for COVID and entered the league’s health and safety protocols. He’s the 10th player on the Bulls to enter protocols this season.


Johnson joins the list with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Troy Brown Jr., Stanley Johnson, and Ayo Dosunmo who are currently in protocols. Once a player enters protocols, they have to quarantine for 10 days or return two negative tests in a 24-hour window.

There has been a rise in players around the league having to enter health and safety protocols in recent weeks, most notably Charolette Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who was already sidelined due to injury. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has also entered health and safety protocols.

With the news of the new COVID variant Omicron reaching the United States, the NBA has advised that players and staff members get vaccinated and take the booster shot.

 

Tags: , , , ,

Ex-Washington Football Team players slam Robert Griffin III for tell-all book

NBA Hall of Famer says he proud of Kyrie Irving’s stance on vaccines

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy after securing nearly $1M deal

Former NBA baller Baron Davis set to drop ‘Black Santa’ NFTs

Master P’s son Hercy Miller leaving HBCU Tennessee State

Shaq’s son, LSU star Shareef O’Neal, signs new NIL deal


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.