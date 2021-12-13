NBA team has to postpone 2 games due to COVID outbreak

The NBA announced on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, that the Chicago Bulls will postpone their next two games due to a recent COVID outbreak on the team.

The NBA will reschedule thee Bulls game at home against the Pistons on Tuesday, and the Raptors on Thursday in Toronto. This will be the first time this season games will be postponed due to the matter.

The news comes after forward Alize Johnson tested positive for COVID and entered the league’s health and safety protocols. He’s the 10th player on the Bulls to enter protocols this season.

Johnson joins the list with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Troy Brown Jr., Stanley Johnson, and Ayo Dosunmo who are currently in protocols. Once a player enters protocols, they have to quarantine for 10 days or return two negative tests in a 24-hour window.

There has been a rise in players around the league having to enter health and safety protocols in recent weeks, most notably Charolette Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who was already sidelined due to injury. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has also entered health and safety protocols.

With the news of the new COVID variant Omicron reaching the United States, the NBA has advised that players and staff members get vaccinated and take the booster shot.