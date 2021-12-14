MC Lyte finally obtains the rights to her stage name after 30 years

MC Lyte has been making crowds move since she was 16-years-old and stormed on the scene with “I Cram To Understand U (Sam).” The veteran MC turned voice-over talent and actress, just announced on Instagram that she finally obtained the rights to her stage name in a long-overdue power move.

“For years I was signed to a major label and they owned the rights to my name. I created the name Lyte in 1985 that helped solidify my career in Hip Hop. I signed to the infamous @firstprioritymusic and they added the MC, appropriately due. We were blessed to sign a huge deal with a major label. Not too long ago I received a call from the OG Nat Robinson who shared the copyright the label owned of my name was about to expire and if I wanted to grab it I should do it now.

“I put COO @lynnrichardson on top of it and she put it in the hands of Trademark Attorney @michellejmilleresq and the rest is history! Thank you to all involved!💗🙏🏽💗🙏🏽, the artist born Lana Michele Moorer posted.

In the video clip, MC Lyte also gushes over the news as she reads part of the letter.

“Congratulations on the federal registration of your trademark. Enjoy the everlasting piece of having a protected brand. You now have the exclusive right to use across the United States and the globe. Wow. There it is. There it is. Trademark. Thank you, Michelle Miller,” she added.

MC Lyte is currently starring in the AMC Network streamer ALLBLK’s “Partners In Rhyme” which debuted in November. She is an executive producer of the television program as well.

The show also stars Precious Way as Luscious T in the series that follows the trials of an up-and-coming female high school rapper and social media sensation who thinks she is the best thing to happen to the rap game since Cardi B. Lyte plays Luscious T’s aunt Lana Crawford who schools her to the music business and the art of rhyming in the new comedy.

Check out the footage below of MC Lyte receiving the trademark rights to her stage moniker and the trailer to her new comedy series “Partners In Rhyme.”