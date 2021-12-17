Bresha Webb and Getenesh Berhe star in ‘Song & Story: Amazing Grace’ on OWN

Star Studio recently sat down with costars Bresha Webb and Getenesh Berhe, and executive producer Dr. Holly Carter of Relevé Entertainment, to discuss their upcoming film “Song & Story: Amazing Grace.” The film showcases the power of song and underscores the value of grace. The actresses discussed their respective roles and how the film taught then new life lessons. Dr. Carter discussed her role as executive producer and also touched on being a woman producer in a male dominated industry. To view the entire interview, press play above.

Song & Story: Amazing Grace premieres Tuesday, December 21 at 9/8c on the OWN network.

About Song & Story: Amazing Grace

“Song & Story” is a new collection of movies inspired by seminal songs known as anthems for womanhood. Iconic songs and lyrics will lay the creative foundation for these original movies filled with uplifting stories of women on their spiritual journeys to emotional triumph. The first in the series, “Song & Story: Amazing Grace,” shines a light on the themes of challenge and triumph that ring true in the hymn. The story centers on Tanner, portrayed by Bresha Webb, a talented artist battling tremendous obstacles who forms an unlikely friendship with Iris, portrayed by Getenesh Berhe, an optimistic store owner who guides Tanner towards the forgiveness of a painful past to unlock the strength she holds within herself. The two women will find out that their paths are intertwined, and a surprising connection is revealed.

The “Song & Story” collection of movies is executive produced by Dr. Holly Carter and Relevé Entertainment, an All3Media America company and the team behind OWN’s recent Gospel holiday specials “Our OWN Christmas” and “Our OWN Easter,” as well as last year’s hit television movie “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.” The movie is directed by Sharon Lewis (“Merry Liddle Christmas,” “Murdoch Mysteries & Diggstown). “Song & Story: Amazing Grace” was written by Rhonda Baraka.