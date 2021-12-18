Blvke shares 3 networking tips she used to go viral on TikTok

Blvke is a rising dancer, R&B artist, and actress from the West Coast. She has nearly 45,000 followers on TikTok and over 12,000 Instagram followers. Blvke currently lives in Los Angeles and mingles with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars on the red carpets of movie premieres. In 2020, she was featured in Drake and DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR” music video with Justin Bieber, King Bach, and Tim Chatantarangsu, formerly known as Timothy DeLaGhetto.

During a recent interview with rolling out, she discussed the key to her career trajectory and shared tips for aspiring entertainers. Her single, “On1y,” is available now on all streaming platforms.

When did you get interested in working in the entertainment industry?

My auntie Delphine from Detroit is amazing. That woman put me on to Turner Classic Movies, Selena, Wizard of Oz, you name it since I was yay high. Shout-out to her. I always give her props for introducing me to the world of entertainment. And I’ve always been amazed at all the aspects of it. Acting on camera, being an artist, singing, dancing, writing, and that eventually led me to musical theater.

When did you first get into TikTok?



I have a lot of cool friends in the industry. Shout-out to Paris Nicole, Cannon Goes Boom. They have this group called the TikTok Academy. Honestly, just being with the homies is what makes it so easy for these videos to be organic. Then, one thing leads to another. All of a sudden, you’re going viral, getting two, three million views, and it becomes this thing. It’s like, so cool because it’s just stuff that people can relate to and laugh at, but [in reality] it’s just you and the homies thinking of stuff that’s funny. I just fell into that being around people in the same industry.

