Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur inks NIL deal with Tom Brady

Shedeur Sanders is taking full advantage of the new NCAA NIL (name, image, likeness) rule that went into effect on July 1 and allows college athletes to profit from their images and reputations. The Jackson State University star quarterback and son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders will be one of the first ten endorsers of BRADY, the new brand apparel line by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Villanova University basketball star Jermaine Samuels and University of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara were a few other college players to sign on with Brady. The Super Bowl king announced the news on Twitter this week as well as a few promo shots of what to expect. BRADY will be sold on bradybrand.com and will also be available in Nordstrom stores and on Nordstrom.com.

“I’m proud to partner with our lineup of NCAA and newly drafted athletes for the first @brabybrand campaign launching on Jan. 12, 2022,” he tweeted.

Sanders appears to have a few checks coming in as he previously announced in September that he signed a NIL deal with Beats by Dre to be a brand ambassador. The Jackson State quarterback also became the first HBCU player to win the Jerry Rice Award for the top freshman in FCS football on Monday, Dec 13.

Sanders led JSU to its first SWAC championship since 2007 this year, its first 11-win season in school history. The school also made national news this year when Prime Time became head football coach at the school and most recently landed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, this week.

The Tigers will square off against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl today, Dec. 18, in the big game that is unofficially recognized as the Black college football national championship. Check out the complete list of student athletes who will join BRADY apparel below as well as Shedeur Sanders getting his endorsement swag on.

Henry Davis – Pittsburgh Pirates – Baseball

Andrew Fenty – University of Michigan – Tennis

Jack St. Ivany – Boston College – Hockey

Grayson McCall – Coastal Carolina University – Football

Cade McNamara – University of Michigan – Football

George Pickens – University of Georgia – Football

Julian Reese – University of Maryland – Basketball

Jermaine Samuels – Villanova University – Basketball

Shedeur Sanders – Jackson State University – Football

Patrick Zahraj – UCLA – Tennis