Ye’s presidential run was secretly funded by Republicans, according to report

A painstaking investigation into the 2020 presidential election reveals that Ye’s laughingstock bid was allegedly financed by powerful and well-funded operatives within the Republican Party.

According to The Daily Beast, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics communications director Jordan Libowitz concluded that the campaign bookkeeping was a “disaster,” and that the filings were “enough to raise an eyebrow and a red flag or two.”

The publication asserts that high-ranking individuals within the GOP pumped millions of dollars toward the man formerly known as Kanye West — taking pains to hide where the money came from — in an attempt to siphon votes from President Joe Biden in favor of former President Donald Trump.

At the center of the publication’s report is Holtzman Vogel, an influential law firm that reportedly supports major Republican political and nonprofit organizations. Holtzman Vogel represented Donald Trump’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania last year while advising Ye on his campaign.

“This was absolutely amateur hour. And his campaign paid a lot of money for those results,” Libowitz asserts.

“It’s very clear that the whole point behind Kanye’s campaign was to try to re-elect Donald Trump. Whether that was a goal of Kanye is another issue. But he was clearly seen as a way to steal potential votes from Biden,” Libowitz added.

The Daily Beast also shared their findings with other watchdog groups who found the report troubling and potentially in violation of federal election laws. Paul S. Ryan, vice president of government watchdog Common Cause, said the publication’s report is “a big deal.”

“The importance of disclosure in this matter can’t be overstated,” Ryan told The Daily Beast. “It’s no secret that Kanye West’s candidacy would have a spoiler effect, siphoning votes from Democrat Joe Biden. Voters had a right to know that a high-powered Republican lawyer was providing legal services to Kanye — and federal law requires disclosure of such legal work.”