Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin’s love story is over

The storybook Hollywood power couple is no more.

DeVon Franklin and his wife, actress Meagan Good, have mutually agreed to file for divorce after nine years of marriage.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good, 40, and Franklin, 43, shared in a joint statement that was delivered to People magazine.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” the couple penned.

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other,” the estranged husband and wife added.

The divorce announcement shocked popular culture, particularly urbanites, who saw the pair as the enviable influential couple that many wanted to emulate.

The timing is ironic as both celebrated their wedding anniversary six months ago with loving tributes to one another on their respective Instagram pages.

Franklin, a longtime Hollywood executive and powerbroker, met Good on the set of the hit comedy film, Jumping the Broom, in 2011. The two got engaged in May 2012 and married the very next month.

Good, who starred in such classics as Stomp the Yard and Think Like a Man, is currently the franchise star of the hit cable show “Harlem.” Franklin, meanwhile, has teamed up with gospel legend Kirk Franklin for a BET+ original drama, “Kingdom Business.”