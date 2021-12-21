Tisha Campbell visits children’s hospital to give toys to young patients

Tisha Campbell is starting off the week of Christmas with the gift of giving.

On Dec. 20, 2021, the award-winning actress played Santa Claus at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. Campbell had the honor of giving young patients new toys for the holidays, and the tykes were able to select two toys of their choice.

The toys came from the Annual International MERCY Toy Drive hosted by MERCYWORLDWIDE, which is a volunteer-based organization that puts compassion into action.

The organization started in 2008 with a toy drive in Los Angeles, when a group of ambassadors collected over 150 toys to distribute across the area. Since then, their event has become international, with this year marking their 13th annual toy drive.

For more information on the foundation, go to mercyworldwide.org