Rich Paul says LeBron James isn’t leaving the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have not been a very good basketball team this year.

The addition of Russell Westbrook isn’t working, Anthony Davis continues to have injuries, and LeBron James is trying to carry the team, as always. With a 16-16 record, the Lakers currently sit in the seventh seed of the Western Conference standings.

Apparently, with their slow start, fans have been asking if James will be taking his talents elsewhere to compete, or he might get traded.

Shams Charania, the NBA insider for The Athletic, went on the “Pat McAfee Show” to address the rumors.

“I spoke to LeBron’s agent Rich Paul and he said that talk in itself is just ridiculous, and it’s totally false,” Charania said. “LeBron James isn’t leaving the Lakers, he’s going to be on the Lakers.”

Charania also noted that the Lakers have been looking around the market to see if they can trade for anybody, which could help improve their team in the immediate future.

However, if you thought there was a chance that James was leaving, you’re out of luck.