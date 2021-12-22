 Skip to content

Stephen A. Smith wants Jake Paul to stop cheating the sport of boxing

By Malik Brown | Dec 22, 2021

 

Stephen A. Smith has been on a tear lately, going on “First Take” and making a rant about anything he can put his hands on. First, it was Kyrie Irving, but now he has directed his attention at Jake Paul.

Days after NFL running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted that Paul should “stop fightin’ small dudes who can’t box,” Smith shares the same sentiments.


While on “First Take,” Smith stated that even though Tyron Woodley, who Paul defeated in a recent match, had the ability to knock people out, he isn’t a boxer.

“You’re not fighting boxers,” Smith said. “Somewhere along the way people have to stop walking around, laughing and acting like it’s alright for you to be beating up on cats that don’t box, while you’re calling yourself a boxer.”


Smith was then told that Paul recently called out Canelo Álvarez to a boxing match.

“First of all, it’s an insult. Canelo is the best in the world, he’ll knock Jake Paul out in one round.”

It’s safe to add Smith to the list of people that don’t believe in Paul’s abilities as a boxer.

