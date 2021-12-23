J. Cole just broke a streak with his latest album

J. Cole keeps climbing up the charts, but he had to break a streak this time to do so.

On Dec. 22, Chart Data tweeted that Cole’s album The Off-Season, has over 1 million sales in the United States, which makes it platinum eligible by the Recording Industry Association of America.

This is another great accomplishment by the rapper, as this makes his sixth consecutive album reach this milestone, but this also breaks his streak of six consecutive albums to go platinum with no features.

The Off-Season features rappers such as Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and 6LACK. The album has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and had five top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The album has also been nominated for multiple Grammys, such as Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Cole has not been the one to have features on his albums, but perhaps this accomplishment will spark a new plateau for one of hip-hop’s most talented artists.